India, Japan, US stress on 'respect for international law' amid China's assertiveness

New York: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a ministerial trilateral meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Rex W Tillerson, and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono on Monday.

In the meeting, the leaders of three nations exchanged views on maritime security, connectivity and proliferation issues.

They emphasised the need for ensuring freedom of navigation, respect for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes.

They also discussed on connectivity initiatives, the importance of basing them on universally-recognised international norms, prudent financing and respect for sovereignity and territorial integrity was underlined.

"The Ministers emphasised the need for ensuring freedom of navigation, respect for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

"On connectivity initiatives, the importance of basing them on universally recognised international norms, prudent financing and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity was underlined," he added.

Swaraj also deplored North Korea's recent actions and stated that its proliferation linkages must be explored and those involved be held accountable, Kumar said, PTI reported.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of Doklam crisis and assertive Chinese behaviour.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. Beijing has built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region.

China claims sovereignty over all of South China Sea. However, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter-claims.

India and China last month ended a 73-day standoff in Doklam area of the Sikkim sector that was triggered by China's move to build a road in the border area.

Swaraj arrived in New York early today to attend the 72nd annual session of the UN General Assembly. She is scheduled to address the United Nations on September 23.

She is scheduled to have a series of other meetings today including that with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, and her Bolivian counterpart Fernando Huanacuni Mamani.

Swaraj will also participate in a high-level meeting on UN reforms, hosted and chaired by US President Donald Trump.

India is among the 120 countries which have supported the reform efforts of the UN Secretary General.

(With PTI inputs)