India will soon overtake China’s economy under PM Modi's leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

NEW YORK: India will soon overtake China's economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New York on Wednesday.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is growing faster than other major economies. We will soon overtake China's economy,” said the minister in at an interaction with Senior business leaders of US, in New York.

Chouhan, who is currently on a six-day visit to the US, announced the Friends of Madhya Pradesh Summit in January, 2018.

“I have decided we will do Friends of Madhya Pradesh Summit on 4th-5th January, 2018 in MP. I welcome you all for the same,” said the Chief Minister.

"Doubling farmers' income is my top most priority. If our growth in agriculture is in double digit, so should farmers' income. Pure drinking water, roads, electricity, healthcare and education are our focus areas," he said, further adding in next three years there will be no homeless person in the state.

Chouhan also said every farm in Madhya Pradesh would be encouraged to produce organic products for global market in next few years.

"Wheat from Madhya Pradesh is world class, the fragrance of our Basmati is spreading across the globe. I am confident that every farm in Madhya Pradesh would produce organic products for global market in next few years," he asserted.

On Sunday, Chouhan attacked both China and Pakistan, stating no one will be spared on the issue of terrorism. “"India would not spare anyone, if any (nation) tries to provoke us on the issue of terrorism," Chouhan said, adding “India today is not a country of 1962....The situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different.”

With agency inputs