Indian Army foils Pakistan's attempts of 'gruesome attack' on forward post along LoC

The Indian Army informed on Monday that an attempt by Pakistan to target its forward post in J&K's Naugam sector a day earlier was successfully foiled.

According to the army, Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) attempted to target the forward post with the intruders moving under the cover of thick jungles in the area. Pakistani posts provided heavy covering fire to the BAT team using high-calibre weapons but the nefarious plans from across the LoC was detected and negated using heavy counterfire. The intruders - believed to be Pakistani soldiers - were shot dead and the Indian Army said it will request for the mortal remains to be taken back. "The intruders were wearing combat dresses like Pakistani regulars and were carrying stores with Pakistani markings. Some were also seen in BSF and old pattern IA dresses. From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Indian Army."

The BAT has been active in not just targetting Indian posts but extending support to terrorists from terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The Indian Army has, time and again, blunted their attempts and remains alert against any possible infiltration bids from across the LoC.