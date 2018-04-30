Karnataka PUC II Exam Results 2018 declared at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in | Check results here

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had declared the Karnataka PUC II Class 12 exam results on its official website karresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores or grades at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Over seven lakh students took the Karnataka PUC Part II examination which was held in March 2018.

Karnataka PUC II Exam Results: Overall pass percentage and top district

Steps to check Karnataka PUC Exam Results 2018

1) Visit the official board websites – karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in or examresults.net/karnataka or visit here

2) Now, click on PUC results 2018 link.

3) Enter your roll number and click on submit.

4) Your results containing grades will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference.

"The department of pre-university, the government of Karnataka is the organisation for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. There are 1202 government pre-university colleges, 637 aided pre-university colleges, 1936 unaided pre-university colleges, 165 bifurcated pre-university colleges and 13 corporation pre-university colleges. After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2-year pre-university courses. The courses offered by the department are broadly classified under the categories of humanities (arts), science and commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the pre-university curriculum. In 2010-11, there were 4,43,185 students in Humanities in I and II PUC, 2,47,421 students in Science in I & II PUC and 2,77,189 students in commerce in I and II PUC," says the official website.

It functions under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.