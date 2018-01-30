Kasganj violence: Centre seeks report from UP govt, asks for details about steps taken to punish guilty

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the clashes in Kasganj and steps taken to restore peace, an official said.

In a communication, the Home Ministry has asked the state government to send a comprehensive report about the violence that started last Friday and the steps taken to restore peace in Kasganj and its adjoining areas.

The state government has also been asked to provide details about the steps taken to punish those involved in the violence, the official added, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday broke his silence on Kasganj violence promising action against those involved.

"Our government is committed to provide security to each and every citizen. Anarchy has no place in the state," he told reporters, his first comments on the clashes.

Adityanath also warned of "strict action" against the perpetrators of violence.

उत्तर प्रदेश में भ्रष्टाचार व किसी भी प्रकार की अराजकता के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होगी, भ्रष्टाचारी और अराजकता फ़ैलाने वाले तत्वों के साथ हमारी सरकार बहुत सख्ती से निपटने का कार्य करेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 30, 2018

A student Chandan Gupta died in clashes that broke out in Kasganj on Republic Day. Besides the death of one person, at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched during the clashes.

The incident drew flak from UP Governor Ram Naik who described it as a "blot" on Uttar Pradesh and said it was a "matter of shame".

Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the violence that erupted in Kasganj, said police on Tuesday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to probe incidence, said Sanjeev Kumar, Aligarh Inspector General.

Also, the UP government has shunted out Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh to "a less significant post", according to officials. Piyush Srivastava was appointed the new Kasganj SP, officials said. Singh was sent to Police Training School, Meerut, in the same rank, they said.

#Kasganj update~ SP kasganj transferred. Piyush srivastav is new SP kasganj. The erstwhile SP Sunil kr singh has been transferred to Police training school Meerut. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 29, 2018

At the same time, the state authorities presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to family members of Gupta.

#Kasganj update~ Hon’ble CM has granted a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the bereaved parents of Chandan @ Abhishek Gupta. The money will be disbursed tomorrow.

Principal Secretary Home@UPGovt — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 28, 2018

UP police had also tweeted:

#Kasganj update~ Administration is patrolling the city with RAF nd PAC. Suspicious person and anti social elements are being checked. Please do not believe in rumours. Report to @Uppolice

in case of any clarification.

@UPGovt — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 29, 2018

Volunteers of organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Hindu Mahasabha and ABVP had taken out the rally - 'tiranga yatra', PTI reported. After passing through the Kotwali area, they were about to pass through a Muslim dominated area when some people objected to its passage.

This resulted in a heated exchange of words and eventually escalated to firing in which Gupta lost his life, according to officials.

(With Agency inputs)