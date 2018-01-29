Kasganj blown out of proportion, feels Yogi's minister as Guv calls it 'blot on UP'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Monday termed the Kasganj clashes as a "blot" on the state, even as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government said that the incident was a small one and being blown out of proportion.

Following the uproar over the incident in the UP town, the Governor Monday broke his silence and asked the state authorities to initiate measures to ensure such incidents did not recur.

Describing the clashes as 'shameful', he told reporters, "Whatever happened in Kasganj was not good. The incident there is a blot on UP. The government is probing the incident. It should initiate effective measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated."

On the other hand, UP Minister SP Shahi believed that the incident was not as big as it was reported to be, rather, it was a small one.

"It is wrong to give undue importance to any issue. A small incident has happened. An unfortunate incident happened with two people. The government is serious about the matter, it is taking action. The atmosphere of the state should not be vitiated by comparing it to Kashmir," he said.

Another UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh, said, "The situation is returning to normal, which is a good sign." At the same time, he attacked the Samajwadi Party and the BSP for blaming the BJP government for the incident.

"Their comments reflect their appeasement of a particular community. During their regimes, FIRs were not registered but our government will ensure an unbiased probe," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the state government went into damage control mode on Monday and shunted out Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh to "a less significant post", according to officials, PTI reported.

Piyush Srivastava was appointed the new Kasganj SP, officials said. Singh was sent to Police Training School, Meerut, in the same rank, they said.

#Kasganj update~ SP kasganj transferred. Piyush srivastav is new SP kasganj. The erstwhile SP Sunil kr singh has been transferred to Police training school Meerut. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 29, 2018

The state authorities also presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to family members of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in the violence.

#Kasganj update~ Hon’ble CM has granted a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the bereaved parents of Chandan @ Abhishek Gupta. The money will be disbursed tomorrow.

Principal Secretary Home@UPGovt — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 28, 2018

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta was killed in clashes following stone- pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

As many as 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. District authorities in Kasganj said the situation was returning to normal.

Kasganj District Magistrate RP Singh said, "The situation is normal now. A cheque of Rs 20 lakh has been given to family members of Chandan Gupta who died in the incident. His family has demanded martyr status be accorded to him and if they give their letter, it will be forwarded to the government."

(With PTI inputs)