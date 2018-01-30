Perpetrators of violence and those indulging in anarchy will not be spared: UP CM Yogi Adityanath after Kasganj incident

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned of strict action against those indulging in anarchy. He also said that perpetrators of violence will not be spared.

His remarks came days after violence in Kasganj where clashes broke out last Friday in which one person was killed.

"Our government is committed to providing security to each and every citizen. Those indulging in anarchy will not be spared," he told mediapersons. The CM also warned that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of violence and no guilty will be allowed to go scot free.

उत्तर प्रदेश में भ्रष्टाचार व किसी भी प्रकार की अराजकता के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होगी, भ्रष्टाचारी और अराजकता फ़ैलाने वाले तत्वों के साथ हमारी सरकार बहुत सख्ती से निपटने का कार्य करेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 30, 2018

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth named Chandan Gupta was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the violence that erupted in Kasganj, said police on Tuesday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to probe incidence, said Sanjeev Kumar, Aligarh Inspector General.

Also, the UP government has shunted out Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh to "a less significant post", according to officials. Piyush Srivastava was appointed the new Kasganj SP, officials said. Singh was sent to Police Training School, Meerut, in the same rank, they said.

#Kasganj update~ SP kasganj transferred. Piyush srivastav is new SP kasganj. The erstwhile SP Sunil kr singh has been transferred to Police training school Meerut. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 29, 2018

At the same time, the state authorities presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to family members of Gupta.

#Kasganj update~ Hon’ble CM has granted a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the bereaved parents of Chandan @ Abhishek Gupta. The money will be disbursed tomorrow.

Principal Secretary Home@UPGovt — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 28, 2018

UP police had also tweeted:

#Kasganj update~ Administration is patrolling the city with RAF nd PAC. Suspicious person and anti social elements are being checked. Please do not believe in rumours. Report to @Uppolice

in case of any clarification.

@UPGovt — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 29, 2018

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta was killed.

Volunteers of organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Hindu Mahasabha and ABVP had taken out the rally - 'tiranga yatra', PTI reported. After passing through the Kotwali area, they were about to pass through a Muslim dominated area when some people objected to its passage.

This resulted in a heated exchange of words and eventually escalated to firing in which Gupta lost his life, according to officials.

(With Agency inputs)