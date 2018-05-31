Assembly Bypoll results 2018 Live Updates: Congress leads in Shahkot, Samajwadi in Noorpur

31 May 2018, 09:14 AM
Assembly Bypoll results 2018 trends BJP leads in 5 seats, Congress in 3, others 1.
31 May 2018, 09:00 AM
In Bengaluru's RR Nagar (Rajarajeshwarinagar) Assembly seat, Congress candidate leading
31 May 2018, 08:56 AM
Bihar: Visuals from a counting centre in Jokihat, where counting has begun for assembly by-poll. pic.twitter.com/RaFvpYK1zW
31 May 2018, 08:56 AM
TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by a massive margin of 10000.
#WestBengal: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes from Maheshtala assembly constituency, after second round of counting.
31 May 2018, 08:45 AM
Avani Singh of the BJP, who was leading initially, has now started trailing against Naim Ul Hasan of the Samajwadi Party.
31 May 2018, 08:42 AM
The BJP leading from Silli Assembly seat in Jharkhand. MLA Amit Mahto of the JMM was convicted in a criminal assault case in March following which the seat fell vacant.
31 May 2018, 08:39 AM
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading from Jokihat Assembly seat in Bihar.
31 May 2018, 08:38 AM
In Punjab's Shahkot Assembly seat, Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi is leading. SAD's Naib Singh Kohar and Aam Aadmi Party's Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan are trailing. Shahkot Assembly seat is being seen as a popularity contest between the 14-month-old Congress government in Punjab, with opposition SAD striving to retain its stronghold. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year.
31 May 2018, 08:29 AM
In Maharastra's Palus Kadegaon, Congress candidate Vishwajeet Kadam elected unopposed
31 May 2018, 08:22 AM
In Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur, BJP's Avni Singh is leading in the initial rounds of counting. Samajwadi Party's Naim Ul Hasan is trailing. The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. Chouhan was a two-time MLA from here.
31 May 2018, 08:17 AM
Counting commences in Punjab's Shahkot:
#Punjab: Visuals from a counting centre in Shahkot, counting of votes for the Assembly by-poll has begun. pic.twitter.com/gsw3i8Ds8O
31 May 2018, 08:16 AM
Counting begins in Uttarakhand's Tharali and Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur assembly constituencies. 368 Postal Ballots will be counted initially. A total of 24 rounds of counting will be undertaken.
31 May 2018, 08:12 AM
Postal ballots are being counted first.
31 May 2018, 08:07 AM
Latest images from Shahkot Assembly constituency
#Punjab: Counting of votes for Shahkot Assembly constituency to start shortly, visuals from a counting centre. pic.twitter.com/y1afkKWBzA
31 May 2018, 08:03 AM
Counting of votes begins in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Punjab's Shahkot, Uttarakhand's Tharali, Meghalaya's Ampati, Kerala's Chengannur, Bihar's Jokihat, Jharkhand's Gomia and Silli, West Bengal's Maheshtala, Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur and Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon.
31 May 2018, 07:57 AM
The seat of Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. He was a two-time MLA from the seat.
31 May 2018, 07:56 AM
The by-poll in Gomia Assembly was necessitated after the sitting MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was expelled from the assembly after he was convicted in a coal theft case. In Jharkhand’s Silli, sitting MLA Amit Mahto of the JMM was convicted in a criminal assault case in March following which the seat fell vacant.
31 May 2018, 07:56 AM
The 10 Assembly seats where counting of votes is being conducted on Thursday are Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).