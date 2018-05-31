हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assembly Bypoll results 2018 Live Updates: Congress leads in Shahkot, Samajwadi in Noorpur

The results of these high stake assembly constituencies are been witnessed as a litmus test for both the BJP and the Congress ahead of general elections in 2019.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 09:14
ANI photo

In a quick topsy-turvy of bypoll election results, BJP's Avani Singh, who was leading initially, has now started trailing against Samajwadi Party's Naim Ul Hasan. On the other hand, Congress has gained a strong lead in Punjab's Shahkot Assembly seat, traditionally a SAD bastion. Congress candidate has been declared the unopposed winner from Palus Kadegaon.Meanwhile Trinamool Congress is leading in West Bengal's Maheshtala. 

 

Amid a tight layer of security, the counting of votes for bypolls to 10 crucial Legislative Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Thursday. 

The 10 Assembly seats are – Punjab's Shahkot, Uttarakhand's Tharali, Meghalaya's Ampati, Kerala's Chengannur, Bihar's Jokihat, Jharkhand's Gomia and Silli, West Bengal's Maheshtala, Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur and Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon.

The results of these high stake assembly constituencies are been witnessed as a litmus test for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of general elections in 2019. 

In Jharkhand, the Gomia bypoll was necessitated after sitting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto was expelled following his conviction in coal theft case. Similarly, the Silli seat fell vacant after the sitting JMM MLA Amit Mahto was convicted in a criminal assault case in March this year. 

Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur seat fell vacant after the death of two-time BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan while the Maheshtala seat fell vacant after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kasturi Das' death in February. 

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress MLA Mukul Sangma resigned from Ampati seat in March after he won from Songsak. By-poll to Uttarakhand's Tharali, reserved for the member of scheduled castes, was necessitated after the death of the BJP MLA Magan Lal Shah in February. Chengannur seat fell vacant after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) sitting MLA K.K. Ramachandran Nair in January. Sarfaraz Alam had won the Jokihat assembly seat on Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) ticket. He later contested from RJD ticket and resigned in April from the post of MLA after his victory in the Araria Lok Sabha by-poll. The Shiromani Akali Dal representative of the Shahkot seat, Ajit Singh Kohar the sitting MLA, died in February, which necessitated by-poll in the assembly. The by-poll in Palus-Kadegaon Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the death of Congress`s Patangrao Kadam, who had won the constituency twice. The EC has declared Kadam`s son elected unopposed as the BJP had withdrawn its candidate. 

31 May 2018, 09:14 AM

Assembly Bypoll results 2018 trends BJP leads in 5 seats, Congress in 3, others 1.

31 May 2018, 09:00 AM

In Bengaluru's RR Nagar (Rajarajeshwarinagar) Assembly seat, Congress candidate leading 

31 May 2018, 08:56 AM

31 May 2018, 08:56 AM

TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by a massive margin of 10000.

31 May 2018, 08:45 AM

Avani Singh of the BJP, who was leading initially, has now started trailing against Naim Ul Hasan of the Samajwadi Party.

31 May 2018, 08:42 AM

The BJP leading from Silli Assembly seat in Jharkhand. MLA Amit Mahto of the JMM was convicted in a criminal assault case in March following which the seat fell vacant.

31 May 2018, 08:39 AM

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading from Jokihat Assembly seat in Bihar.

31 May 2018, 08:38 AM

In Punjab's Shahkot Assembly seat, Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi is leading. SAD's Naib Singh Kohar and Aam Aadmi Party's Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan are trailing. Shahkot Assembly seat is being seen as a popularity contest between the 14-month-old Congress government in Punjab, with opposition SAD striving to retain its stronghold. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year. 

31 May 2018, 08:29 AM

In Maharastra's Palus Kadegaon, Congress candidate Vishwajeet Kadam elected unopposed

31 May 2018, 08:22 AM

In Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur, BJP's Avni Singh is leading in the initial rounds of counting. Samajwadi Party's Naim Ul Hasan is trailing. The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. Chouhan was a two-time MLA from here.

31 May 2018, 08:17 AM

Counting commences in Punjab's Shahkot: 

31 May 2018, 08:16 AM

Counting begins in Uttarakhand's Tharali and Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur assembly constituencies. 368 Postal Ballots will be counted initially. A total of 24 rounds of counting will be undertaken. 

31 May 2018, 08:12 AM

Postal ballots are being counted first. 

31 May 2018, 08:07 AM

Latest images from Shahkot Assembly constituency 

31 May 2018, 08:03 AM

31 May 2018, 07:57 AM

31 May 2018, 07:56 AM

