Karnataka political crisis live updates: Battle over government in Supreme Court between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) combine

18 May 2018, 06:44 AM
JDS MLAs too checked out of a five-star hotel late Thursday night.
JD(S) MLAs about to leave Shangri-La Hotel in #Bengaluru; JDS MLA Shivarame Gowda says, 'some of Congress and JD(S) MLAs are going to Kochi and some to Hyderabad' pic.twitter.com/ahqhK56gum
— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
18 May 2018, 06:37 AM
Suspecting BJP of attempting to woo its MLAs in order to pass a crucial floor test, Congress transported its MLAs to an undisclosed location late on Thursday. READ
18 May 2018, 06:33 AM
The Congress has decided to observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country on Friday in protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to "illegally" invite BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.
18 May 2018, 06:30 AM
BSY's letters, dated May 15 and May 16, are the major centre points of the Governor’s invitation on May 16 evening to Yeddyurappa to form a government the next morning itself.
18 May 2018, 06:29 AM
The Congress petition will be taken up for hearing the apex court bench of Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan.
18 May 2018, 06:28 AM
Attorney General, the top law officer of the country, has been given time to procure the documents from the Governor and produce them before the top court on May 18 at 10.30 am.
18 May 2018, 06:26 AM
Newly sworn-in CM of Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, will show the letters of support to SC, which were given by him to the state's Governor ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
18 May 2018, 06:24 AM
The apex court will on Friday resume hearing on a petition filed by the Congress seeking a stay on BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in.