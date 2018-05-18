हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka political crisis live updates: Battle over government in Supreme Court between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) combine

The three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday decide the fate of BS Yeddyurappa who has been asked to show the letters of support given by him to the state's Governor ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country on Friday in protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to "illegally" invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. Here are the latest updates from Karnataka. 

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Though BJP legislative party leader BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, his fate still hangs in the balance. The three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday decide the fate of BS Yeddyurappa who has been asked to show the letters of support given by him to the state's Governor ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. The apex court bench of Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan will resume hearing on a petition filed by the Congress seeking a stay on Yeddyurappa's swearing-in.  Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country on Friday in protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to "illegally" invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. The party also put all its MLAs lodged in a resort outside Bengaluru en route an undisclosed location, late on Thursday.

18 May 2018, 06:44 AM

JDS MLAs too checked out of a five-star hotel late Thursday night.

 

18 May 2018, 06:37 AM

Suspecting BJP of attempting to woo its MLAs in order to pass a crucial floor test, Congress transported its MLAs to an undisclosed location late on Thursday. READ

18 May 2018, 06:33 AM

The Congress has decided to observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country on Friday in protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to "illegally" invite BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.

18 May 2018, 06:30 AM

BSY's letters, dated May 15 and May 16, are the major centre points of the Governor’s invitation on May 16 evening to Yeddyurappa to form a government the next morning itself.

18 May 2018, 06:29 AM

The Congress petition will be taken up for hearing the apex court bench of Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan.

18 May 2018, 06:28 AM

Attorney General, the top law officer of the country, has been given time to procure the documents from the Governor and produce them before the top court on May 18 at 10.30 am.

18 May 2018, 06:26 AM

Newly sworn-in CM of Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, will show the letters of support to SC, which were given by him to the state's Governor ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

18 May 2018, 06:24 AM

The apex court will on Friday resume hearing on a petition filed by the Congress seeking a stay on BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in. 

