Karnataka political crisis live updates: Battle over government in Supreme Court between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) combine

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Though BJP legislative party leader BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, his fate still hangs in the balance. The three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday decide the fate of BS Yeddyurappa who has been asked to show the letters of support given by him to the state's Governor ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. The apex court bench of Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan will resume hearing on a petition filed by the Congress seeking a stay on Yeddyurappa's swearing-in. Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country on Friday in protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to "illegally" invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. The party also put all its MLAs lodged in a resort outside Bengaluru en route an undisclosed location, late on Thursday.

