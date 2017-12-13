Manmohan Singh again attacks PM Modi over Pakistan issue, seeks apology for 'ill-thought transgression'

New Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh on Wednesday again hit out at his successor Narendra Modi, accusing him of spreading "falsehood and canards" to score political points and sought an apology for his "ill-thought transgression".

Singh put out a video message to attack PM Modi over his remarks insinuating that the Congress leader colluded with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls.

"I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister Modi. Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, the desperation of Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable," he said.

He added that he sincerely hoped that PM Modi will show "maturity and gravitas", as expected of the high office he holds, instead of concentrating his energy solely on scoring "erroneously conceived brownie points".

"I sincerely hope that he will apologise to the nation for his ill-thought transgression to restore the dignity of the office he occupies," Singh said.

Strongly rejecting the "innuendos and falsehoods" made by PM Modi, Singh said he did not discuss Gujarat elections with anyone else at the dinner hosted by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar as alleged by the Prime Minister and nor was the Gujarat issue raised by anyone else present at the dinner.

Reacting to Singh's statement, BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter and posted a series of questions for the former PM.

He asked, "We want to ask respected Manmohan Singh ji why was he not angry and anguished when a CM of his country was called ‘Maut ka Saudagar.’ Why is he still silent when PM of his country is called ‘neech’?

Shah also asked, "Where was respected Manmohan Singh ji’s anger when shri Rahul Gandhi tore an Ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office?"

Amused to see the Congress party so desperate before the Gujarat elections. Just a day before polling, both Shri Rahul Gandhi and respected Manmohan Singh ji are only maliciously attacking PM @narendramodi. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

If Congress is nervous after more than 60 rallies by Shri Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, last day attacks on PM Modi are also not going to help them in Gujarat. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

We want to remind respected Manmohan Singh ji that he has done his best to mislead the people of Gujarat in previous elections but Gujarat has rejected him & Congress everytime. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

We want to ask respected Manmohan Singh ji why was he not angry & anguished when a CM of his country was called ‘Maut Ka Saudagar.’ Why is he still silent when PM of his country is called ‘Neech’? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

Where was respected Manmohan Singh ji’s anger when Shri Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

In another post, the BJP chief said, "We are seeing a very angry Manmohan Singh ji these days. We just want to ask him whether he was so angry when monumental loot and plunder was happening under his watch? The nation missed this anger then."

The question that Congress and Manmohan Singh need to answer is, why did Shri Anand Sharma and Shri Randeep Surjewala vehemently deny that the meeting with a top Pakistani leader has ever happened? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

After strongly denying the meeting, why did respected Manmohan Singh take a sharp U-turn and declare that he attended the meeting. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

Only after the secret meeting was exposed, respected Manmohan Singh ji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations. Why did he not consider it appropriate to apprise GoI about such a meeting with a neighbour like Pakistan. Why did he try to hide it? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

When it comes to respected Manmohan Singh ji’s honesty, I would not like to say anything. The monumental loot and plunder under his watch speak for him in abundance! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

Earlier also, on December 11, 2017, a "deeply pained and anguished" Singh had accusing PM Modi of spreading "falsehood" in a desperate bid to win the Gujarat election.

"I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than PM Modi. Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, the desperation of the Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable," Singh had said.

"Sadly and regrettably, PM Modi is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every Constitutional office including that of a former Prime Minister and Army Chief," he had added.

Singh had also made public the guest list at Aiyar`s in Delhi. Those present included former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh, former foreign secretary Salman Haider, former high commissioners of India to Pakistan TCA Raghavan, Satinder K Lambah, Sharad Sabharwal and MK Bhadrakumar and India`s former permanent representative to the UN, CR Gharekhan.

On December 10, addressing a rally in Gujarat, PM Modi had that claimed leaders of the Opposition party had held a secret meeting with current and former Pakistani officials a day ahead of Aiyar's 'neech' jibe against him.

PM Modi had claimed there was an attempt by Pakistan to interfere in the Gujarat polls. "There were media reports about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice president and former PM Manmohan Singh," he had said at Palanpur.

The meeting at Aiyar's house continued for almost three hours, PM Modi had said, and had added, "the next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi is "neech" (a vile man). This is a serious matter."

"(On one hand) Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don't you think such events raise doubts?" he had questioned.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)