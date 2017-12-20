'Mend your ways' - BJP MLA who questioned Virat-Anushka's marriage on 'foreign land'

Bengaluru: The BJP has strongly condemned its MLA Panna Lal Shakya for questioning the 'patriotism' of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma and their decision for preferring Italy over India to get married.

Castigating its Madhya Pradesh MLA, senior BJP leader S Prakash said, ''It's not Shakya's business to question Kohli's patriotism.''

"The MLA who made this statement has no business to question the patriotism of Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma, it is their choice to marry where ever they wanted to get married. The MLA who has made this statement has no right to tarnish the image of the BJP and I hope he mends his way," Prakash was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prakash also warned that Shakya should not tarnish party's image by making such unwarranted statements.

"Virat earned money in India but he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?" Shakya had said this while inaugurating a 'Skill India Centre' in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday.

"Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married, he (Virat Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy), he doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot," he said further.

Shakya was even badly trolled by users on Twitter for criticising Virat and Anushka. Virat and Anushka got married last week at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

They will be hosting a reception in New Delhi on December 21 and a grand gala affair in Mumbai for industry bigwigs and cricketers on December 26.

The couple had initially remained tight-lipped about their marriage. Soon after the wedding, they took to Twitter to make the announcement.

(With ANI inputs)