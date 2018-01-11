Narayana Murthy's son-in-law inducted into Theresa May's top team of ministers

LONDON: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's son-in-law has been inducted in British Prime Minister Theresa May's top team.

Rishi Shunak, married to Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy, was made a part of May’s team during a reshuffle of her top ministers and secretaries on Monday.

The duo were classmates at Stanford Business School in 2009.

The 36-year-old has been appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Theresa May's office tweeted:

Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government @mhclg #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/C46oGC7O3z — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

“This reshuffle helps us do just that by bringing fresh talent into government, boosting delivery in key policy areas like housing, health and social care, and ensuring the government looks more like the country it serves,” a release from May's office said.

Rishi Sunak became a UK lawmaker after winning the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in the 2015 general elections.

Educated at Winchester College and Lincoln College of Oxford University, Sunal later went to Stanford University to pursue MBA, where he met Akshata. He later co-founded a global investment firm and entered politics in 2014.

Image Credit: Facebook

The couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.