News at a glance: December 23, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Rajasthan: 26 dead after bus falls off bridge into river

At least 30 people on Saturday died and several others were injured after a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into a river in Rajasthan. The accident happened at Dubi in Sawai Madhopur district. Read full report

2. CBI court to determine Lalu Yadav's fate in fodder scam case today

The fate of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra and 20 others will be decided on Saturday by a special CBI court here in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Read full report

3. PM Modi's office pulls up Railways, reminds it of 'Make in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has asked all government departments to prioritise the use of local products in state projects, after domestic companies objected to a global tender by the railways ministry seeking tonnes of steel rails. Read full report

4. 'Lie Hard': Rahul Gandhi suggests a name for BJP's film franchise

The assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal have ended but Congress President Rahul Gandhi is continuing to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party through his Twitter jibes just like he did during the poll season. Read full report

5. Death threat to Hafiz Saeed: LeT creates 'special security team' to protect JuD chief

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) is believed to have created a "special security team" to protect Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed who is wanted in India for masterminding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Read full report