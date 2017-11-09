NHRC sends notices to Centre, governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on "life-threatening" pollution in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission has sent notices to the Centre and governments of delhi Punjab and Haryana on the "life-threatening" pollution that has engulfed northern India.

Notices have also been sent to the Secretaries of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Highways & Road Transport along with the Chief Secretaries of these states.

The Rights group took a serious view of the situation and observed that this condition shows that throughout the year, adequate steps have not been taken to tackle this hazard.