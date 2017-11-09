'Shameful for all': NGT slams governments for air pollution in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday slammed 'all parties' responsible for the pollution situation today to be shameful for what they are passing on to the next generation.

Slamming Delhi government and governments in neighboring states, the NGT questioned the seriousness with which the stakeholders are dealing with the grievous situation.

The NGT observed that despite the pollution levels, even the construction work taking place openly is not being stopped. "All the constitutional authorities and statutory bodies measurably failed to perform their duties. So far pollution is the concern, it is a joint responsibility of all the stakeholders" NGT said.

"Articles 21 & 48 of the Constitution, mandate that it is the responsibility of governments to make sure that citizens get a clean and conducive environment. Right to life is being snatched from people since they're not getting a clean environment," the tribunal said.

Asking Delhi government to take effective steps to curtail pollution, it asked for details on the number of challans that have been issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. It also questioned why rain isn't artificially being triggered using helicopters.

The NGT has ordered that industrial activities will not be carried on in Delhi till the next hearing into the case. All the concerned states' pollution control boards have been asked to monitor all parameters and all public authorities have been asked to depute an officer to monitor the polluting activities.

The tribunal directed that diesel vehicles older than 10 years, and petrol vehicles older than 15 years should be prohibited to enter Delhi. Trucks carrying construction materials have also been asked to be banned in Delhi-NCR.

The next hearing will be held on November 14 and all concerned authorities and pollution control boards have been asked to file status report by then.

The smog that is choking Delhi has also hit UP with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality, officials said on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24-hours.