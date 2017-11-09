November 9th, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today

1. India and its leaders are free to visit Arunachal: MEA's message to China

In a strong message to China, India on Thursday rejected Beijing's objection to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is ''an integral part of the country'' and the Indian leaders are free to go anywhere in the state. Read more.

2. Himachal Pradesh polls 2017: 74% turnout - highest in four decades

A record over 74 percent, highest in four decades, of Himachal Pradesh's 50.25 lakh electorate on Thursday exercised their franchise in the assembly elections where the ruling Congress and the BJP were locked in a straight contest. Read more.

3. Ryan murder: Pradyuman's parents want death for student accused of killing

The parents of class 11 student, apprehended by the CBI for allegedly killing a seven-year-old pupil, have demanded a court that the juvenile must be tried as an adult and accordingly, be given a harsh punishment. Read more.

4. Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi: What you need to know

The AAP government has decided to bring back the Odd-Even road management rule from November 13 to fight against rising pollution in the capital. First introduced on January 1 of 2016 and then again on April 15, this is the city's third tryst with the Odd-Even rule. Read more.

5. GST Council meet: Tax on 80% items of top rate slab likely to be slashed

Tax rates on 80 percent items of top 28 percent slab are likely to be slashed at the GST Council's 2-day meeting starting in Assam's capital Guwahati on Thursday. Read more.