October 18, 2017: All you need to know

Here's a look at all the top stories of the day:

1. Government to auction properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai. Read story

One of the listed properties is Damarwala building (flat numbers 18-20, 25, 26, 28) at Pakmodia street in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai. Read story

2. Diwali gift for soldiers: No monthly fee for satellite phone calls

The government has decided that from the day of Diwali (October 19) it will charge no monthly fee for the DSPT service (satellite phone) used by the soldiers in India. Read story

3. Bofors scam: CBI to probe possible sabotage angle by Rajiv government

The CBI on Wednesday said it would look into the "facts and circumstances" of the Bofors scam mentioned by private detective Michael Hershmam, who alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government had sabotaged his investigation. Read story

4. Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence in a case filed by Yuvi's sister-in-law Akanksha Singh: Reports

India's iconic allrounder Yuvraj Singh, along with brother Zoravar Singh and mother Shabnam Singh, has been booked for a domestic violence case filed by Zoravar's wife and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Singh, reports Spotboye. Read story

5. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates biggest deepotsav in Ayodhya

As part of the Deepotsav, a record 1.73 lakh diyas or earthern lamps will be lighted on the banks of the Saryu. Read story

6. Asia Cup Hockey: Gurjant Singh late strike salvages draw for India against South Korea in Super 4s

India played out a 1-1 draw against defending champions South Korea in their first Super 4s clash of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Dhaka on Wednesday. Read story

7. Shooting at office park in Maryland in US, at least 3 killed

At least three people were killed and two others seriously injured in shooting at an office park in Maryland in US. Read story