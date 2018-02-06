Pakistan accuses India of killing civilians along LoC, summons envoy

While the Indian Army has decided to avenge the killing of four soldiers by Pakistan troops in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the foreign office of Pakistan on Monday accused India of unprovoked ceasefire violation. The Pakistan government has alleged that firing from the Indian side along the Line of Control (LoC) has led to loss of lives of civilians in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

According to Pakistan-based news organisation Dawn, Islamabad even summoned Indian deputy high commissioner JP Singh over the issue and lodged a protest. The report claims that a woman and teenage boy got killed while seven others got injured in alleged firing by Indian forces.

A statement issued by the foreign office of Pakistan alleged that India violated ceasefire on Sunday in Nezapir, Nikial and Karela sectors. The country further claimed that India has resorted to as many as 190 ceasefire violations in 2018 so far and killed 13 civilians.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has vowed to avenge the killing of four soldiers in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said on Monday that India would give a befitting reply to Pakistan and its action will speak for itself.

“That (retaliation) goes without saying. I think I don't have to say that. Action will speak for itself. We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply,” said Chand while speaking to mediapersons.

On Sunday, four Army personnel, including a Captain, were killed while four persons got injured after Pakistani troops opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Those martyred in the firing by the Pakistani troops were Captain Kapil Kundu, rifleman Ramavatar, rifleman Subham Singh and Havildar Roshan Lal. The unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in J&K's Rajouri evoked a strong response from the security forces.

(With agency inputs)