Army vows to avenge killing of soldiers by Pakistan, says 'action will speak for itself'

The Indian Army has vowed to avenge the killing of four soldiers in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said on Monday that India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan and its action will speak for itself.

“That (retaliation) goes without saying. I think I don't have to say that. Action will speak for itself. We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply,” said Chand while speaking to mediapersons.

The statement by the Army vice chief comes amid NDA constituent Shiv Sena questioning the government’s stand over the issue. Urging the government to take a tough stand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that Pakistan had declared a war and should be responded to in a similar manner.

“This is a direct war, an attack, and should be responded to in a similar manner. And if we don’t give a befitting reply, we will be considered impotent by the world,” he said. Further pointing that Pakistan has used missiles to attack Indian soldiers, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Pakistan has used missiles in attacking our jawans yesterday. Are our missiles just for exhibiting and gathering applaud at the Rajpath? Are they just for showing to the foreign heads on January 26?”

Meanwhile, the Congress said that war was not an option if issues were to be resolved. Speaking to mediapersons, veteran Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said, “I am speaking from experience. India will say we will retaliate, Pakistan will say that we are also a nuclear power. We cannot afford to have a war between the two nations. The only solution is dialogue. The issue of Kashmir should be resolved by talking.”

On Sunday, four Army personnel, including a Captain, were killed while four persons got injured after Pakistani troops opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Those martyred in the firing by the Pakistani troops were Captain Kapil Kundu, rifleman Ramavatar, rifleman Subham Singh and Havildar Roshan Lal. The unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in J&K's Rajouri evoked a strong response from the security forces.

(With agency inputs)