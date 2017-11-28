PM Modi, Ivanka Trump attend gala dinner at iconic Falaknuma Palace

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump attended a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace on Tuesday evening.

Famous for its huge Nizam-era table which can seat 101 guests at a time, the palace-turned-plush hotel is one the key landmarks of the city.

US President Donald Trump's daughter and presidential adviser is in India for the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017.

The dinner was hosted by the Union government. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was among those present for the dinner.

A separate dinner was arranged for around 1,500 delegates of the GES on the lawns of the palace.

The five-course menu was being readied for the guest by the hotel’s team of culinary experts, led by executive chef Sajesh Nair.

As per media reports, the menu included delicacies such as gosht shikampuri kebab, kubani ke malai kofta, murg pista ka salan, sitaphal kulfi along with soup, appetisers and dessert, among other things.

Meanwhile, earlier, Ivanka, addressing the GES said that reducing the gender gap in the labour force by half can help boost Indian economy by over USD 150 billion in the next three years and reiterated her father's words that "India has a true friend in the White House".

Thank you attendees for your electrifying energy and making the #GES2017 launch a grand success. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow at @HICCIndia! #USIndiaDosti #USIndia70 pic.twitter.com/6SSBqXeWGg — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

"Just consider if India closes the labour force gender gap by half, your economy could grow by over USD 150 billion dollars in the next three years," she said.

With PM Modi on the dais, she congratulated Indians on celebrating 70 years of Independence. "You are celebrating it as the world's largest democracy, and one of the fastest growing economies on the earth," she added.

Ivanka also showered lavish praise on PM Modi who is "doing to build India as a thriving economy - a beacon of democracy - and a symbol of hope to the world. What you are achieving is truly extraordinary."

"What you are achieving is truly extraordinary... From your childhood selling tea to election as India's Prime Minister," Ivanka said.

(With PTI inputs)