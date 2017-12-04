Rahul Gandhi as Congress President? Historic vs history debate: Who said what

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed nomination to take over as Congress President from his mother Sonia Gandhi. Even as the ascent to the party's top post for the 47-year-old appeared a certainty, a massive debate erupted between members of Congress and their rivals - especially those in the BJP.

While leaders in the Congress called it a historic step, BJP leaders said it the party will soon become history.

Here is a quick wrap of who said what about Rahul Gandhi potentially taking over the reigns of Congress.

'For the motion'

Manmohan Singh, former PM: Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party. (Full report here)

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader: We are standing like a mountain behind Rahul Gandhi. He has our support and we are sure he will take the party and the country to new highs.

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference chief: It is a good sign that the young brigade is stepping forward. I hope he takes India to great heights where everyone lives with harmony.

Captain Amrinder Singh, Punjab CM: If you ask me, I think he will make a very good Prime Minister.

Dr Karan Singh, Congress leader: Sonia ji took Congress to new heights, we won many elections under her leadership and now it is time for Rahul Gandhi to take the party forward.

'Against the motion'

PM Narendra Modi: I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj.' For us, the well being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command. (Full report here)

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister: He (Rahul Gandhi) is the owner of the party. His elevation & nomination are their personal matter. They are forced to make this arrangement (election) because of the regulations of EC. However, no democracy is left inside such a big party.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister: I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his promotion without performance, can only be possible in a feudal setup.

Yogi Adityanath, UP CM: Congress has become a burden on this nation, now would be good if after Rahul ji's elevation once and for all this burden is removed. The party will soon be history.