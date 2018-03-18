Rahul Gandhi’s hatred for India is astonishing: Smriti Irani hits out

NEW DELHI: Mocking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the ongoing Congress Plenary Session, Information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani on Sunday called the conference 'world’s longest coronation exercise'.

“Aadarniya (Respected) @RahulGandhi ji, if you are free from the world’s longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself,” tweeted Irani.

Aadarniya @RahulGandhi ji, if you are free from the world’s longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself. https://t.co/amMxPIDSV9 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 18, 2018

She went on to add, “Rahul Gandhi’s hatred for India is astonishing. When World Bank hailed India’s rise in Ease of Doing Business rankings, he rubbished the report. Now selectively quotes WB report to berate India’s progress!”

Aadarniya @RahulGandhi ji, if you are free from the world’s longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself. https://t.co/amMxPIDSV9 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 18, 2018

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress chief wrote on Twitter, “Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex.”

Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex. #ModiTalksNoCanDohttps://t.co/mUBv3EdEBK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2018

The World Bank, said in a report, called the goods and services tax (GST) implemented by the Narendra Modi government from July 1, 2017, one of the most complex taxes with the second highest tax rate in the world among a sample of 115 countries which have a similar indirect tax system.