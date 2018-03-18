Thumbs up for Rahul Gandhi, cheers for sister Priyanka at packed Congress plenary

On the last day of the 84th Congress plenary, slogans of ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad’ were raised along with ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’ at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in the national capital on Sunday. The slogans praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were raised by thousands of party workers who converged for the national meet of the grand old party.

They also shouted slogans such as Rahul-Priyanka bachaa lo Hindustan hamara (Rahul-Priyanka save our Hindustan)’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Rahul tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain (Rahul you make efforts, we are with you)’.

Reports said that over 3,000 delegates and more than 15,000 office bearers and party workers were invited for the Congress plenary. This is the first Congress plenary after Rahul Gandhi became the president of the party.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Congress plenary on Saturday, the party chief had vowed to halt the juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also outlined the challenges facing the Congress party and its aims.

“This is the only symbol (Congress' symbol) that can unite the nation and take it forward,” Rahul had said addressing the gathering. “The nation is tired and looking for a way out, only Congress can show the way ahead,” he added.

The Congress chief also attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its alleged misrule and cautioned that anger against the ruling party is rising at the moment. “They (BJP) use anger, we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone and whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had addressed the gathering on Sunday. She had said that her son Rahul Gandhi had taken charge of the Congress at a challenging time.

On Sunday, the Congress plenary was addressed for former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Anand Sharma.

Targeting the Modi government, Singh asked, “where are the jobs you promised?” "When Modi ji was campaigning, he made lots of tall promises. Those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs," Singh said.