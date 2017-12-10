Rahul Gandhi shoots 11th question to PM Narendra Modi: Did you lower the dignity of our educational institutions?

NEW DELHI: Shooting his eleventh question for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked him if has lowered the dignity of the country's educational institutions.

The Congress VP took to Twitter, accusing 'Modiji' of not bothering about the future of the youth. "Did you lower the dignity of our educational institutions?" he asked.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब 11वां सवाल:

80% इंजीनियर बैठे हैं बेकार

टाटा नैनो जुमला, चली नहीं यह कार

नौकरी मांगने वालों को मिलती है गोली

युवा के भविष्य की लगा दी आपने बोली बेची शिक्षा, बेची परीक्षा, स्कूल-कॉलेज बन गए दुकान

शिक्षा केंद्रों का मोदीजी क्यों बेच दिया ईमान? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017

He emphasised that 80 per cent of the engineers in the country is unemployed. Companies like Tata Nano does not approach these youth who are desperately seeking jobs.

Rahul further went on blaming the Prime Minister for selling out the education and examination system. He added that the schools and colleges have transformed into businesses.

On Friday, Rahul had put his 10th question brought Modi in the dock for the promise of help to migrants.

Emphasising on the problems faced by the tribals, he said that their land has been taken away from them, they do not have any claim over the jungles. He also added that they are deprived of even the basic facilities like schools and hospitals.

Modi had recently said that the Gujarat government initiated a Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana scheme dedicated to tribal people which has a total budget spent of Rs 65,700 crore. He had claimed that the tribals support the BJP as they have been able to bring a qualitative change in their life.

Rahul has been questioning the Prime Minister on several issues ranging from farmer woes to woman safety to price rise.

In his 9th question on Thursday, the Congress leader alleged that farmers were given stepmotherly treatment by the government. He alleged that the farmers were neither getting the right price for their crops nor getting tubewells for farming.