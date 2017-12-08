Rahul Gandhi asks his 10th question: What about the promise of helping migrants?

NEW DELHI: In his 10th post in the series of questions for Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday brought the Prime Minister in the dock for the promise of help to migrants.

"Migration has broken the back of adivasis. What about the Rs 55 crore Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana that you promised," he asked.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब 10 वां सवाल: आदिवासी से छीनी जमीन

नहीं दिया जंगल पर अधिकार

अटके पड़े हैं लाखों जमीन के पट्टे

न चले स्कूल न मिला अस्पताल

न बेघर को घर न युवा को रोजगार पलायन ने दिया आदिवासी समाज को तोड़

मोदीजी, कहाँ गए वनबंधु योजना के 55 हजार करोड़? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 8, 2017

Emphasising on the problems faced by the tribals, he said that their land has been taken away from them, they do not have any claim over the jungles. He also added that they are deprived of even the basic facilities like schools and hospitals.

Modi had recently said that the Gujarat government initiated a Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana scheme dedicated to tribal people which has a total budget spent of Rs 65,700 crore. He had claimed that the tribals support the BJP as they have been able to bring a qualitative change in their life.

Rahul has been questioning the Prime Minister on several issues ranging from farmer woes to woman safety to price rise.

In his 9th question on Thursday, the Congress leader alleged that farmers were given stepmotherly treatment by the government. He alleged that the farmers were neither getting the right price for their crops nor getting tubewells for farming.