Rahul Gandhi's photo album from Kailash Yatra seeks to silence trolls questioning his visit

When Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted pictures from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, several questioned if he was actually there as none of the pictures featured him. Busting theories of him not undertaking the yatra, pictures, and videos of the Congress chief have been released.

In the video, Rahul can be seen at a camp interacting with fellow pilgrims. He can also be seen in pictures with other people who are undertaking the yatra.

The photos that Rahul had posted of his visit had prompted Twitter to question the authenticity of them being taken during his yatra. Several questioned if it was just a result of a Google search of Mansarovar images.

They had questioned why Rahul did not post any selfies if he was actually present at Kailash Mansarovar. People had been asking him for 'selfie' evidence to prove that he was undertaking the yatra.

Posting a picture of Kailash Mansarovar, he had said on Twitter that there is no hatred there. "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India." He added that a man goes to Kailash when it calls him.

His visit was earlier clouded in controversy over reports that he ate non-veg food before beginning the yatra. Local websites had quoted a waiter at a restaurant where he took a halt saying that Rahul had ordered Chicken Kurkure and momos before he embarked on the yatra.

However, the restaurant later came out in defence of the Congress chief and gave a statement to clear the air. The Vootoo restaurant said: "There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu."

Rahul left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on August 31 to seek blessings of Lord Shiva for "prosperity and success of the country and its people". He had in April expressed his wish to undertake the yatra after a mid-air accident was averted while he was flying to Karnataka for campaigning in assembly polls.