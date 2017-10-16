Talwars won't go back to Noida home where Aarushi was murdered

NOIDA: The Talwars won't go back to their Noida residence after being released from jail on Monday, where their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj was murdered nine years ago.

The dentist couple, who'll be released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on Monday afternoon, are likely to head to Group Captain (retd) BG Chitnis's home, father of Nupur Talwar.

“We will celebrate Diwali together” said Nupur's old parents, further adding that the hunt for the Aarushi's killer will continue.

The double-murder of Aarushi and Hemraj in Jalvayu Vihar's L-tower in Sector 25 Noida shook the entire nation. On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered in the L-tower flat, her throat slit. Body of domestic help Hemraj, who went missing and was assumed to be Aarushi's killer, was found on the roof of the tower next day.

The flat is currently rented out to a young couple.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that the Talwars did not kill their daughter. A division bench of the court comprising justices BK Narayana and AK Mishra upheld the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court order sentencing them to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013.

The Talwars will visit the Dasna Jail every 15 days to help inmates facing dental problems after their release, said the jail authorities.

“”The Talwars, who gave medical service for free, refused remuneration. If they would've taken it, amount would've been appx Rs 49,500,” said D. Maurya, Jailor of Dasna Jail.