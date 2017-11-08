Ryan International case: In a major twist, Class XI student detained for Pradyuman's murder

NEW DELHI: In a major twist in the Ryan International murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a Class XI student from the same school for the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. The details are still sketchy.

The move came a day after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Ryan International Group CEO Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto.

According to reports, the CBI picked up the Class XI student from Sohna Road at around 11 pm on Tuesday and question him for the entire day. It is still unclear if he's been arrested or let go.

On September 8, Class II student Pradyuman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the toilet of the school, his throat slit. The police arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar in connection with the case.

Kumar later confessed to the crime but his family and friends maintained that he was being framed.

The murder sparked nation-wide outrage with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introducing new school safety guidelines. The Board said onus for safety and security of children in school campus shall solely lie upon the school authorities.