Secrets of Ram Rahim's Dera tumble out; Now, illegal abortion clinic, plastic surgery centres found

Several skeletons have tumbled out of the closet during the massive search and sanitisation operation of Dera Saccha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa – the famed den of the sect's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two sadhvis or women followers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 15:43
Inside Dera premises

Sirsa: Several skeletons have tumbled out of the closet during the massive search and sanitisation operation of Dera Saccha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa – the famed den of the sect's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two sadhvis or women followers.

In the latest round of revelations, the police uncovered a secret illegal abortion clinic inside the premises.

Singh, who left no stone unturned to create a luxurious sultanate and live like a king inside the sect's headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa, had claimed to be impotent in front of the judge.

Last week, a team of jail doctors, who examined Singh, claimed that Singh is a sex addict and showed typical symptoms of withdrawal.

An illegal skin grafting clinic was also found inside the Dera headquarters.

The search operations also revealed that Singh had a penchant for luxury cars and even circulated currency 'Gurmeet Ram Rahim's plastic currency'.

A secret tunnel and passageway connecting Singh's quarters to the hostel of his female disciples were unearthed on the second day of the sanitisation exercise at the Dera headquarters on Sunday.

dera premisesDera Saccha SaudaDera headquartersGurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

