Shobhaa De says Sushma Swaraj should 'keep calm and stop tweeting', Twitterati give it back to her superbly

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 22:43
Pic courtsey: Twitter/@DeShobhaa

New Delhi: After facing flak over criticising Indian athletes for their medal no-show at the Rio Olympics, author Shobhaa De was on Friday yet again the target of Twitter users.

The author today suggested that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj should make a New Year's resolution to "keep calm and stop tweeting," leaving many Twitter users furious.

Notably, Swaraj is quite active on twitter and regularly helps Indians in distress abroad. Of late, the minister threatened Amazon with visa embargo if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform. The e-commerce website had then removed the article from the online marketplace.

Here's what De tweeted:

This is how Twitterati reacted:

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 22:42

