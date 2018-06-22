हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ISIS

Terrorists gunned down in Anantnag belonged to Islamic State: Jammu and Kashmir DGP

Security forces and at least three terrorists exchanged gunfire after the latter were pinned down in Anantnag's Srigufwara area.

File photo of ISIS terrorists. (This image is for representational purpose only)

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid has said that the two terrorists gunned down in an encounter in Anantnag on Friday morning belonged to terrorist organisation Islamic State.

Security forces had pinned down the terrorists in Anantnag's Srigufwara area and eventually shot them dead after exchanging gunfire. A third terrorist is currently believed to be still trapped and the encounter is still underway. "The bodies of the two terrorists that have been recovered show that they may have belonged to the Islamic State," SP Vaid told Zee News. "The encounter had started in the early morning hours when we got information about three to four terrorists hiding in the area.

The DGP has also confirmed that one policeman has been martyred while two civilians have received injuries.

That the terrorists shot dead belonged to or had links with Islamic State points towards a danger that has already been highlighted.

Indian security and intelligence agencies have previously warned of Islamic State trying to spread its presence in Jammu and Kashmir. In January of this year, Zee News had reported on how the cyber wing of MHA had intercepted contents like photos and articles posted on telegram channel in J&K which point to youth here being radicalised for carrying out solo attacks by pro-Islamic State groups.

On Thursday, Home Ministry had banned Indian subcontinent units of Al Qaida and Islamic State, stating that these units "promotes and encourages" terrorism.

 

