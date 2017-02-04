Throw out SCAM from UP and vote for BJP: PM Narendra Modi in Meerut

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened his first election rally in Uttar Pradesh with India's first war of independence in 1857 as he addressed Bharatiya Janata Party's Parivartan rally in Meerut on Saturday.

"The first war of Independence began here in Meerut in 1857. Then the fight was against the British and now the war is to eradicate poverty," Modi said, addressing a well attended gathering of BJP supporters here.

The Prime Minister said despite Uttar Pradesh having so much potential for development, youth from the state were still being forced to look for employment opportunities in other states of India.

Modi said he had tried to do whatever he could for the development of Uttar Pradesh but still a lot remained to be done.

"But for the development to happen, you will have to remove the state governments that scuttle development. Otherwise, howsoever hard I try to help Uttar Pradesh, the funds from Delhi will be stopped at Lucknow," Modi said.

Modi said the central government gave Rs 4,000 crore to the state government in 2014-15 to spend on improving healthcare services but the state government "failed to spend even Rs 2,500 crore" of the amount.

"And they are not even willing to give the details of where they spent the money," Modi said.

PM Modi also asked the people at the rally here to vote for the BJP and repeat the history that voters in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha in 2014.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Modi said that till a few months back the Congress was taking out rallies across Uttar Pradesh and accusing the ruling Samajwadi Party of corruption and neglecting farmers, but the two have now "embraced each other".

"What changed overnight that the two arch rivals embraced each other? This is to save themselves. Those cannot save themselves, how would they save Uttar Pradesh?" Modi said.

Hitting out at BJP's political rivals in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said that SCAM is an acronym for Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

PM Modi asserted, "Do you know what 'SCAM' stands for? It is 'S' for Samajwadi Party, 'C' for Congress, 'A' for Akhilesh and 'M' for Mayawati."

"The ruling Government in Uttar Pradesh is one that needs to be removed from power immediately because they are a Government that collectively supports rogues and goons. There is no value for anybody`s life in this state. One has no guarantee that he or she will return home alive after stepping out of his/her home. This state has made me what I am, and I will not rest until this government is replaced," he said.

"Candidates who have been given tickets by the Samajwadi party were those who were branded as `mafias` by the same party even two months ago. The money given for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan was Rs 950 crore out of which not even Rs 40 crore has been used," the Prime Minister revealed.

"Until now, the Congress was completely against the current Government. Now they have also joined hands overnight. This goes to show how honest their intentions are," he added, taking a swing at the alliance.

Prime Minister Modi alleged that the Government might have some deals with sugarcane mills in the state, because of which farmers have not been paid yet. He went on to assure the public that if BJP comes to power in UP, the farmers will be reimbursed within fourteen days.

"After BJP comes to power, we will make sure that loans for small and marginal farmers are waived off. Furthermore, we will also do everything that I needed to ensure safety of women and generate more employment opportunities for youth in the state," PM Modi added.

Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8.

Out of the 403 assembly seats, the Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.