UPSC 2017 results: Tea seller's son Deshal Dan from Jaisalmer gets the 82nd rank

NEW DELHI: Deshal Dan Charan, a resident of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is making headlines after he cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam on Friday. The small town resident secured the 82nd rank for himself when the UPSC results for 2017 were declared on Friday.

Hailing from Sumalai village of Jaisalmer, Deshal Dan has had humble beginnings. His father Kushaldan Charan is a tea seller in Jaisalmer and has struggled through most of his life. He had to take loans to make sure his son completes his education. With hardly any good institutes for higher education in Jaisalmer, Deshal Dan's selection for the civil services is a moment of pride for the entire village. Not just his father and family, the entire village is joining Deshal Dan in celebrating this moment.

A total of 990 candidates including 750 men and 240 women have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Of the candidates recommended for appointment, 476 are from the general category, 275 from OBC, 165 from scheduled caste and 74 from scheduled tribes category.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (Mains) examination held in October-November, 2017. Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-April, 2018.

Anudeep Durishetty topped the UPSC Civil Services 2017 examination. Durishetty, who hails from Hyderabad, is already an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) of the 2014 batch. The topper among the female candidate Anu Kumari has secured an overall second rank in the UPSC 2017 results. Anu graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA in Finance and Marketing from IMT, Nagpur.

The third spot has been bagged by Sachin Gupta who belongs to a trader family based in Sirsa in Haryana. He had appeared for the exam last year too and secured the 575th rank. However, his determination and hard work made him secure an overall third ranking in the exam. With a degree in mechanical engineering degree from Thapar University, Patiala and worked at a private company in Gurugram.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases - preliminary, main and personality test or interview - to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.