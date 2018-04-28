UPSC 2017 results: Three of five toppers from Haryana, 2nd rank holder Anu Kumari tops among women

NEW DELHI: The final results of the Union Public Service Commission were declared on Friday and Haryana has every reason to cheer. Among the top five position holders, three belong to Haryana. The topper among the female candidate Anu Kumari hails from Haryana. She secured an overall second rank in the UPSC 2017 results. Anu graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA in Finance and Marketing from IMT, Nagpur.

The 31-year-old said that the exam results were a reward for the enormous amount of hard work she had put in, and for the support that she got from her family. Married and with a four-year-old son, her first attempt was in 2016 but at the time, she narrowly missed making the cut. This time though, she said she devoted herself completely in preparing for the exams and the final outcome is a result of her dedication.

The third spot has also been bagged by Sachin Gupta who belongs to a trader family based in Sirsa in Haryana. He had appeared for the exam last year too and secured the 575th rank. However, his determination and hard work made him secure an overall third ranking in the exam. With a degree in mechanical engineering degree from Thapar University, Patiala and worked at a private company in Gurugram.

Pratham Kaushik from Mahendragarh district in Haryana has saved the secured the fifth rank for himself. The 324-year-old studied materials and metalurgical engineering at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. His father is a deputy excise and taxation commissioner posted in Kaithal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter took to Twitter to congratulate the toppers. He gave a special mention to Anu and hoped that the daughters of the state consider her as their inspiration. " I hope that the daughters of the state will be motivated to achieve more by taking inspiration from you," he tweeted fro Anu Kumari.

A total of 990 candidates including 750 men and 240 women have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Of the candidates recommended for appointment, 476 are from the general category, 275 from OBC, 165 from scheduled caste and 74 from scheduled tribes category. Anudeep Durishetty has topped the UPSC Civil Services 2017 examination. Durishetty, who hails from Hyderabad, is already an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) of the 2014 batch.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for an appearance in the written (Mains) examination held in October-November, 2017. Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-April, 2018.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases - preliminary, main and personality test or interview - to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.