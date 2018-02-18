Watch: When little Trudeau ran to his father Justin at Taj Mahal

We have seen several world leaders visiting Taj Mahal in Agra. From British royal Princess Diana to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we have seen portraits of all bigwigs sitting on a bench and posing for the shutterbugs in front of the iconic monument. But when it comes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it had to be different.

The Canadian Prime Minister, who arrived in India on Saturday, visited Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday morning with his family - wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and kids Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

#WATCH: PM of Canada #JustinTrudeau, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Xavier, Ella-Grace & Hadrien at Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/DqnxoTqfni — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Trudeau’s three-year-old son, donning a blue hat and a blue shirt, is seen running towards him. Trudeau then takes him in his arms and then plays with the kid.

The 46-year-old Canadian PM arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a week-long visit on the invitation by his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, Trudeau is expected to visit Jama Masjid in the national capital, Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gujarat and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Before embarking on his maiden India visit, Trudeau had tweeted, "Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries."

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as an exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will also form important components of the visit.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Trudeau on February 23 following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

The trip comes nearly three years after PM Modi visited Canada in April 2015. The last visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to India was in November 2012.