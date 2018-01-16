We believe in India as you believe in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu tells PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in improving the ease of doing business in the country. He also said that he believed in India and its potential.

Inaugurating the third edition of the geo-political conference, 'Raisina Dialogue', in the national capital, he said, "The weak don't survive, the strong survive, you make alliances with the strong, you are able to maintain peace by being strong. So, therefore the first requirement from our the time of our first PM was to achieve minimal strength required to assure existence."

He added, "I was astounded to know that PM Modi has moved India in the scale of ease of doing business 42 places in three years. If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes and must cut bureaucracy. The main job of both India and Israel is to cut this bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business."

"We've achieved a transition to a more liberal economy and we are committed to this path. The future belongs to those who innovate. We are doing it and India is doing it," the Israeli PM further said.

"I believe the secret to Israel and India’s successes are the same thing, a combination of traditional values and innovation. What also binds us together, is the most important of all, that we have a special relationship with a commitment to democracy," he said.

On Indo-Israel ties, Netanyahu said, "The alliance of democracies is important to secure our common future, I believe possibilities are endless. In this visit, we have discussed how we can strengthen our two nations in civilian, security and in every area. Your (PM Modi) visit to Israel broke ground, you were the first leader of India to come to Israel in 3000 years, hope it will not take long for your next visit. I want to tell you that we believe in India as you believe in Israel."

We believe in India said @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue today in New Delhi. PM @narendramodi and EAM @sushmaswaraj were present at the event. #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/n1OmxgSkCE — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 16, 2018

.@netanyahu: Our way of life is being challenged by radical Islam and extremists from a variety of sources. One of the ways to overcome such a challenge is to strengthen this relationship between two great democracies, in every area. #Raisina2018 — ORF (@orfonline) January 16, 2018

'Raisina Dialogue' is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The theme of the dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms'.

Earlier, on Monday, speaking at India-Israel Business Summit Netanyahu had stressed on the importance of technology in sectors like agriculture and water management. He had also talked about increasing cooperation in the health sector as well as startups.

Both leaders had launched the maiden call for joint R&D projects under the 'India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F)'.

The 'I4Fund Call for Proposal' was announced with the joint launch of the website and the unveiling of the brochure by the two Prime Ministers.

India and Israel will make a contribution of USD 4 million each for the Fund annually, for five years.

Netanyahu's visit to India is only the second one by an Israeli PM and comes after a gap of 15 years. Former PM Ariel Sharon visited India in 2003.

