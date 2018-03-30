Who is Vicky, the man at the centre of CBSE board papers leak row: 5 points

NEW DELHI: Student's worst nightmare came true on Tuesday after the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced on its official website (cbse.nic.in) its decision to reconduct Mathematics exam for Class X and Economics exam for Class XII. Even as investigating agencies try to unravel the murky details and chain of events in the paper leak case, a person called Vicky Wadhwa has already been named as a key suspect. So, who is this Vicky and what is his role in the entire paper leak case?

On March 27, a day before the Class 10 Maths exam, CBSE received an e-mail saying that the paper had been leaked. The email named Vicky – the owner of Rajinder Nagar-based coaching centre – along with two schools for the alleged leaks. This was the first time, Vicky's alleged involvement came into the light.

An image of a police letter, tweeted by news agency ANI, states that on the evening of March 26, an un-addressed envelope containing four sheets of hand written answers of the economics paper was delivered at the CBSE Academic unit at Delhi's Rouse Avenue. “It was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelope that the question paper was leaked and circulated through WhatsApp group numbers,” the complaint said.

The Special Investigation Team later grilled 40-year-old coaching centre owner over the allegations. Vicky reportedly told the police that he received questions via WhatsApp. "Vicky was first questioned on Monday, but no evidence was found against him and he was let off then," a police official told DNA.

Vicky has now been detained.

Here's what we know about Vicky, accused of leaking CBSE exam papers, so far:

1. Vicky, 40, is a commerce graduate from Delhi University. He passed out in 1996.

2. He started a coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar for Maths and Science subjects in 1994. He taught maths and economics subjects.

3. Vicky's students reportedly support him and deny his involvement in the matter.

4. Vicky has now been named as the kingpin of the operation. He has been detained by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

5. Vicky, along with other persons, sold the question paper for 10,000 - Rs 15,000.