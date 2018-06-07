हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Terror attack

As Rajnath Singh visits Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists attack patrol party near LoC in Keran; two soldiers injured

The attack comes at a time when Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit.

As Rajnath Singh visits Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists attack patrol party near LoC in Keran; two soldiers injured

KERAN: Terrorists on Thursday attacked a patrol party near the Line of Control fence in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir injuring two soldiers. Both the injured have been evacuated to safety. Indian security forces have retaliated to the attack. Combing operations are currently underway.

The attack comes at a time when Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit. During his visit, he will meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra which commences from June 28.

As per intelligence reports, at least 450 Pakistan-backed terrorists are believed to be waiting for an opportunity at several launch pads along the LoC to infiltrate into Kashmir. Intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan-backed terror outfits, especially Hizb-ul- Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), are planning to target the annual Amarnath Yatra.

A senior official of the Home Ministry has confirmed the presence of Pakistan's Special Security Group (SSG) along the LoC to aid the fresh batch of terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir.

Pakistan's SSG Special Forces have reportedly been deployed on the LoC forward posts to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) actions. The well-trained SSG commandos have been spotted at terror launch pads along with the terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, LeT and Hizbul. 

