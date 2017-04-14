CRPF jawans` assault video: Jammu and Kashmir Police takes action, arrests five people
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested five people in Kashmir's Budgam district in connection with a video clip showing some youths beating Central Reserve Police Force jawans during by-poll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.
"Based on video and other evidence, five persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the heckling of a CRPF jawan in Chadoora of Budgam district," police said.
Police had registered a FIR in this regard yesterday on a complaint filed by the CRPF.
The Jammu and Kashmir government had vowed to take stern action against those involved in such incidents.
The incident took place at Kralpora area in the Chadoora Assembly segment in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
A video about the heckling of CRPF personnel who were on poll duty in Chadoora area of the district on April 9, when by-polls for the Srinagar Parliamentary seat were held, went viral on social media, leading to uproar across the country.
Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid lauded the restraint shown by the CRPF jawans, saying "any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force".
"I admire the patience of the CRPF personnel ... Any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force. It would have led to the death of those ruffians," Vaid said.
