Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch; 15-year-old girl, jawan injured in heavy shelling

Jammu: The Pakistani troops on Sunday initiated "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Sunday, forcing the security forces to retaliate strongly.

According to the Army officials, the indiscriminate firing started around 11 am with Pakistani soldiers using small arms, automatics and mortars.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri's Manjakote sector (visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/xBcAOGDWzk — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2018

The Pakistani troops also targeted the Indian border outposts during the firing. However, the security forces retaliated strongly.

An Army jawan and a teenage girl were among those injured due to Pakistan's "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian positions on the LoC in Shahpur area of Poonch district. They used small arms automatics and mortars to target Indian positions. Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly," a senior official said.

"A 15-year-old girl and an army jawan were injured in Pakistan firing and have been shifted to hospital," the official added.

(With IANS inputs)