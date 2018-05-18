Jammu and Kashmir: BSF jawan, 4 dead after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Arnia sector

SRINAGAR: Four civilians and one Border Security Force (BSF) constable died and 12 others injured after Pakistan troopers once again resorted to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's n RS Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors on Friday.

The attack comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit in the state.

Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled villages and Border out Posts (BoPs) since 0100 hours in R S Pura, Bishnah sectors, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

This is the third day of shelling and firing by the troops of neighbour nation along the International Border in Jammu frontier.

Sitaram Upadhyay, the 28-year-old martyred jawan, was critically injured at Jabowal BoP around 0130 hours. He died en-route to GMC Hospital in Jammu.

Photo of BSF Constable Sitaram Upadhyay, who lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in RS Pura sector of #JammuAndKashmir. He hails from Jharkhand & is survived by a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. pic.twitter.com/ViHqGi5Rzc — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

Upadhyay was inducted into the BSF in 2011. He hailed from Giridih, Jharkhand. He is survived by a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, officials said.

'The shelling is still underway. The administration will provide best possible help to civilians,” said RC Kotwal, Superintendent of Police.

Schools within the 3-km radius of the International border, which often come under the cross-border firing, have been declared closed by the state administration.

A soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was martyred on Tuesday after Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday when Pakistani forces began unprovoked firing from across the LoC in the Samba sector. While Indian forces retaliated strongly, a BSF constable - Devender Kumar - lost his life.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreement with India, with more than 650 such incidents this year alone - till April. While security forces have suffered losses, civilian casualties oo have mounted prompting authorities to recently build several bunkers.

With agency inputs