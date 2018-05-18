Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's RS Pura sector; BSF jawan killed, two civilians injured

RS Pura: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed and two civilians were injured during a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura Sector early on Friday. The fresh violation of ceasefire by Pakistan reportedly comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's J&K visit.

News Agency reported that the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the RS Pura.

1991 born, constable Sitaram Upadhyay was inducted into the BSF in 2011. He hailed from Giridih, Jharkhand. He sustained serious injuries during unprovoked firing from Pakistan in in the Arnia Sector.

He is survived by a 3-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

Meanwhile, two civilians were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in RS Pura sector, reports said.

Two civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in RS Pura sector are undergoing treatment at a hospital. RC Kotwal, Superintendent of Police, said, ''shelling is still underway. The administration will provide best possible help to civilians.''

Schools within the 3-km radius of the International border, which often come under the cross-border firing, have been declared closed by the state administration.

A soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was martyred on Tuesday after Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday when Pakistani forces began unprovoked firing from across the LoC in the Samba sector. While Indian forces retaliated strongly, a BSF constable - Devender Kumar - lost his life.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreement with India, with more than 650 such incidents this year alone - till April. While security forces have suffered losses, civilian casualties too have mounted prompting authorities to recently build several bunkers.

Last month, Pakistan-based Dawn reported that the country is now planning an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year (2018-19) at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion in a possible bid to “keep an eye on the Indian side”.

India too has been looking to use hi-tech surveillance equipment to ensure Pakistani forces are unable to provide mortar-fire cover to terrorists attempting to sneak into India. While details have not been made known due to secrecy-related issues - the BSF did install a high-tech fence in a border area with Bangladesh which would ensure no illegal entry takes place from the other side. BSF has not ruled out installing similar fences along the LoC in the times to come.