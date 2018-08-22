हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Protesters wave Pakistani and ISIS flags in Srinagar; pelt stones on forces after Eid namaz




ANI photo

Srinagar: Several protestors took to streets in Srinagar, waving the Pakistan national flag and ISIS symbols on the day of Eid al-Adha. Unidentified persons also pelted stones on security forces. 

The incident took place on Wednesday after the city residents gathered together for morning namaz at a mosque on Eid. 

Footage showed protestors carrying black banners with words 'MUSA ARMY' –  in an alleged reference to Zakir Musa, the head of an al-Qaeda linked militant group.

Later, massive clashes broke out between the security forces and protestors.

 

 

Earlier in the day, militants killed Special Police Officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad in Zazripora village in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian district.

"He was shifted to a hospital where the doctors said he was dead on arrival," the police said.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliate, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, was shot also dead by terrorists in the wee hours of Wednesday. The BJP affiliate was a resident of Rakh-e-litter village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

