Protesters wave Pakistani and ISIS flags in Srinagar; pelt stones on forces after Eid namaz

Srinagar: Several protestors took to streets in Srinagar, waving the Pakistan national flag and ISIS symbols on the day of Eid al-Adha. Unidentified persons also pelted stones on security forces.

The incident took place on Wednesday after the city residents gathered together for morning namaz at a mosque on Eid.

Footage showed protestors carrying black banners with words 'MUSA ARMY' – in an alleged reference to Zakir Musa, the head of an al-Qaeda linked militant group.

Later, massive clashes broke out between the security forces and protestors.

#WATCH: Protesters pelt stones on a police vehicle & attack it with sticks as protests erupt in Anantnag. #JammuAndKashmir. pic.twitter.com/N5rC0Uw8qD — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Earlier in the day, militants killed Special Police Officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad in Zazripora village in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian district.

"He was shifted to a hospital where the doctors said he was dead on arrival," the police said.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliate, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, was shot also dead by terrorists in the wee hours of Wednesday. The BJP affiliate was a resident of Rakh-e-litter village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.