Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector near LoC, civilian killed

Jammu: A civilian was killed on Wednesday after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"At around 12 PM today (Wednesday), the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing in Nowshera Sector resulting in critical injuries to a civilian, Bodhraj, aged about 55 years, a resident of Deeing in Nowshera Tehsil,'' Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

#JammuAndKashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at around 12 pm today. One civilian killed. — ANI (@ANI) 26 December 2018

The Indian side replied to the Pakistani belligerence "in a befitting manner", the official said.

"The Army immediately evacuated the injured for medical aid. However, the individual succumbed to his injuries," he added.

The Army top commanders have promised all possible assistance and help to the family of the deceased, Anand said.

Meanwhile, in a related incident, the security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in a forest area close to Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo's village, during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The search operation was launched earlier in the day in the Badriwan forests of Awantipora area following specific information about militant presence.

"A terrorist hideout has been busted during this operation," a police officer said.

The hideout is close to Beighpora village, the ancestral village of Naikoo, who is at the top of security forces wanted list in south Kashmir.