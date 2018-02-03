Two terrorists nabbed from Wagah-Attari border, were given valid visas by Pakistan: J&K Police

Jammu: Two Pakistan-trained terrorists were apprehended by the security forces after they returned to India via the Wagah-Attari border crossing in Punjab with valid passports and visas.

Two Pakistan-trained terrorists were arrested in Baramulla by the police, army and CRPF. They had gone to Pakistan on valid Pakistani visa to obtain arms training there for undertaking terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley,'' the Baramulla Police said in a release.

The two have been identified as Abdul Majeed Bhat and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, both local residents of Baramulla district.

"They had obtained passports specifically for the said purpose. These were nabbed immediately after returning via Wagah-Attari border before they could formally join the ranks here in Kashmir," a police officer said.

During their grilling, the two revealed that they had undergone terrorist training in Pakistan along with a large number of Pakistani boys, most of them from Balochistan and as young as 10 years old.

The two also disclosed that several terrorist camps are located near Burma Town, Islamabad and are being run by a terrorist commander operating under the code name 'Hanzala Adanan' and Omar.

''The two arrested persons also revealed that the other terrorists imparting training to young boys are operating with code names Osama, Naveed and Hataf," a police officer, who was part of the team, which arrested them said.

It has now been established that the arrested terrorists have been given visas by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, a J&K Police officer said.

In a veiled attack at the Pakistan High Commission, SP Vaid, the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief, too said, ''Those imparting training are in collusion with those giving visas.''

Our neighboring nation has resorted to allow movement of terrorists by issuing valid visa to them, as infiltration is now tough after security forces tightened security even more: SP Vaid, J&K DGP on 2 Pak trained terrorists who were issued valid Pak visas by Pak High Commission

Today's arrest is yet another proof that a large number of modules to lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join terrorism is being run by Pakistan-backed terror operators.

"On February 4, 2017, two militants namely Azharuddin and Sajad Ahmad got killed in a gunfight in Amargarh, Sopore... both had gone to Pakistan on valid visas to obtain terror training, subsequently joined militancy here and got killed,'' the Baramulla Police said.

"Suhaib Farooq Akhoon of Baramulla also visited Pakistan in August last year, acquired terrorist training in LeT terrorist camp, subsequently went underground and joined militant ranks and is currently active,'' the officer said.

"One more terrorist, Abdul Rashid Bhat of Sopore, was also arrested on July 17 last year by Baramulla Police after he had also gone underground after obtaining training in Pakistan under similar circumstances," the police officer said.

The Baramulla Police also made an appeal to parents to keep an eye on their wards and ask them to report their prolonged absence from home to police so that lives of these boys are saved.

