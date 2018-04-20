Jharkhand Nagar Nigam election results 2018 live updates: Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Ranchi, Adityapur nikay chunav 2018

RANCHI: The results of the Nagar Nigam elections 2018 held in Jharkhand's Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Ranchi, Adityapur will be declared on April 20 (Friday). According to the State Election Commissioner, NN Pandey, the counting of votes for Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Ranchi, Adityapur Nagar Nigam will begin at 8 am and the results will be out by afternoon.

Polling for the five Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Ranchi, Adityapur Nagar Nigam was held on April 16 (Monday) under the watchful eyes of the State Election Commission.

In order to incentivise the voters, the first male and female voters to turn up at every ward were being honoured by the district administration.

Three differently coloured EVMs - pink for mayor, green for deputy mayor and white for councilor posts were set up in Ranchi, Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih and Adityapur.

The entire electoral process in these areas was video-graphed as per the instructions of the SEC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and others have fielded candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor here. Ahead of the counting of votes, all the three main political parties have expressed confidence that their respective candidates will win.

The BJP has once again named Asha Lakra as its candidate for the mayor of Ranchi. For the post of deputy mayor, the BJP has chosen Sanjiv Vijaywargiya as its candidate. In Ranchi, the main fight is between sitting mayor Asha Lakra (BJP) and JMM's Varsh Gadhi. The main contest for the deputy mayor's post is between BJP and Congress in Ranchi.

The situation is no different in Hazaribagh where the main contest is between the BJP and Congress. In Hazaribagh, the BJP has fielded Roshni Tirkey and Rajkumar Lal for the post of president and vice president respectively.

In Girdih, there is a triangular contest between BJP, JMM and Congress for the mayoral post, meanwhile, for the deputy mayor's post, the BJP is locked in a fierce battle with Congress here. From Giridih, Sunil Paswan and Prakash Seth have been named as BJP candidates.

In Medininagar, the reputation of three main parties – BJP, Congress and JMM - is at stake for the mayoral and deputy mayor's post. Poonam Singh, who had contested as an Independent candidate, is also capable of changing the entire poll arithmetic and is being considered a strong contender for the mayor's post.

For Adityapur mayor, the BJP has named Vinod Srivastava while Amit Singh has been selected as the deputy mayor candidate. BJP appears to be a clear winner here but it would be wrong to underestimate Congress and RJD here. The two parties have thrown their weight behind their mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates here.

Catch the live results updates of all 34 local bodies and 4 by-polls in Jharkhand here:

Jharkhand municipal election 2018 results live updates: Nagar panchayat, nagar nigam, nikay chunav 2018 counting of votes and results of Jharkhand

Jharkhand Nagar Parishad election results 2018 live updates: Garhwa, Chatra, Madhupur, Godda, Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Mihijam, Bishrampur

Jharkhand Nagar Parishad election results 2018 live updates: Chirkunda, Phusro, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Chaibasa, Kapali, Jhumri Tilaiya

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat election results 2018 live updates: Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat election results 2018 live updates: Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat election results 2018 live updates: Basukinath, Jamtara, Khunti, Bundu, Saraikela, Chakulia

Jharkhand Municipal Corporation election results 2018 live updates: Deoghar and Dhanbad