Jharkhand municipal election 2018 results live updates: Nagar panchayat, nagar nigam, nikay chunav 2018 counting of votes and results of Jharkhand

RANCHI: Jharkhand municipal election or nagar panchayat election results 2018 is all set to be declared on Friday. Election trends are expected to be in by noon, with a clear picture of winning parties and candidates by afternoon. Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates of all 38 Nagar Nigam (34 polls and 4 by-polls). As per the State Election Commission (SEC), the counting of votes for 34 local bodies in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am. The polling of the keenly contested Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2018 (Jharkhand Nagar Nikay Chunav 2018) was held on April 16. The elections were held for five Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), 16 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and 13 Nagar Panchayats in Jharkhand on April 16. Bypolls were also held at four local bodies – Jhumri Tilaiya, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bishrampur.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure safe and secure counting of vote, with additional forces being deployed at sensitive counting booths.

The election to the 34 local bodies in Jharkhand witnessed a triangular fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Shibu Soren, which has a strong voter base in the tribal regions. The outcome of the local body polls is also being seen as a curtain raiser for the assembly elections in Jharkhand 2019. An overall voter turnout of 65.15 percent was recorded in the Jharkhand civic body polls, with the lowest voter turnout recorded in the state’s largest urban local body - Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

Jharkhand Nagar Nigam election results 2018 live updates: Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Ranchi, Adityapur nikay chunav 2018

Jharkhand Nagar Parishad election results 2018 live updates: Garhwa, Chatra, Madhupur, Godda, Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Mihijam, Bishrampur

Jharkhand Nagar Parishad election results 2018 live updates: Chirkunda, Phusro, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Chaibasa, Kapali, Jhumri Tilaiya

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat election results 2018 live updates: Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat election results 2018 live updates: Basukinath, Jamtara, Khunti, Bundu, Saraikela, Chakulia

Jharkhand Municipal Corporation election results 2018 live updates: Deoghar and Dhanbad