Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat election results 2018 live updates: Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa

Latehar: The results of the Nagar Panchayat elections 2018 held in Jharkhand's Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa on April 16 will be declared on April 20 (Friday). According to the State Election Commissioner, NN Pandey, the counting of votes for Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa Nagar Panchayat will start at 8 am and the results will be declared by afternoon.

Polling for the Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa Nagar Panchayat was held on April 16 (Monday) amid tight security and under the watchful eyes of the State Election Commission.

The entire electoral process in these areas was video-graphed as per the instructions of the SEC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party, RJD and AAP have fielded candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor here. Ahead of the counting of votes, all the three main political parties have expressed confidence that their respective candidates will win.

On April 16, elections were held for five Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), 16 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and 13 Nagar Panchayats across Jharkhand.

The outcome of the local body polls is also being seen as a curtain raiser for the assembly elections in Jharkhand 2019. The contest has become even more interesting with candidates for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor fighting on the party symbol for the first time.

