Amit Shah claims Karnataka as BJP's 15th win, accuses Congress of dirty tricks

New Delhi: Amit Shah on Tuesday thanked people of Karnataka for making BJP the single-largest party in the state and tore into Congress - alleging the rival party of using dirty tricks.

After a charged-up day of counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly elections, no single party managed to reach the majority mark. While BJP indeed emerged as the single-largest party, Congress was quick to offer support to JDS despite the former being the second-largest party. Both BJP and Congress-JDS leaders met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form the next government. "I want to thank people of Karnataka for rejecting Congress and making BJP the single-largest party. BJP has already won the last 14 elections. This is the 15th consecutive election where BJP is going to win," Amit Shah said at the party headquarters after a Parliamentary Board meeting of the party.

In 2019 we will not only form the govt under the leadership of Modi Ji but also form a New India in 2022: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/6le87AiRVg — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah then accused Congress of resorting to dirty tricks but said people are intelligent enough to recognise malicious intent. "Of all the dirty tricks Congress has used during elections since independence, its fight in these elections were the dirtiest. But people in Karnataka saw through it all and chose to trust PM Modi's work and emphasis on development," he said.

In a bitter battle for control in Karnataka, the ball is in the court of Governor Vala who will now decide which camp - BJP or Congress-JDS - comes to power.