हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

BJP rushes 3 senior ministers to Karnataka as Congress appears to steal march

With the BJP appearing to be falling short of a majority in Karnataka, the party rushed three senior ministers to the state to talk with possible allies to cobble up the required numbers for forming the next government in the state.

BJP rushes 3 senior ministers to Karnataka as Congress appears to steal march

New Delhi: With the BJP appearing to be falling short of a majority in Karnataka, the party rushed three senior ministers to the state to talk with possible allies to cobble up the required numbers for forming the next government in the state.

Check Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 Live

Union minsters Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and J P Nadda met BJP chief Amit Shah this afternoon and later left for Bengaluru.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present at the residence of Shah.

As the BJP emerged the single largest party but fell short of a majority, the Congress sprang a surprise, declaring it will back the JD(S) in forming the government. 

Tags:
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018Karnataka election results 2018Karnataka results 2018Karnataka assembly elections 2018Karnataka Assembly Election 2018Karnataka
Next
Story

Karnataka Governor likely to call BJP to form government, oath ceremony on May 17: Sources

Must Watch